Shelf Help | Tidy up your outer and inner disorder

Chaos surrounds us every hour, each day of our lives—whether in the external world or inside us. But the “antidote to chaos", as clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson shows in this best-selling book, is not finding perfect happiness. Rather, it is the ability to find meaning in disorder. 12 Rules For Life (Penguin Random House, ₹499) provokes you to look searchingly into yourself, the choices you have made, and the standards you have set for yourself. Operating both at the practical and philosophical levels, Peterson’s ideas will make you pause and think.

Chaos surrounds us every hour, each day of our lives—whether in the external world or inside us. But the “antidote to chaos", as clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson shows in this best-selling book, is not finding perfect happiness. Rather, it is the ability to find meaning in disorder. 12 Rules For Life (Penguin Random House, ₹499) provokes you to look searchingly into yourself, the choices you have made, and the standards you have set for yourself. Operating both at the practical and philosophical levels, Peterson’s ideas will make you pause and think.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in