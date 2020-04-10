Working from home under lockdown is stressful enough—but things can get messier and your productivity can go for a toss if you have an untidy workstation. Marie Kondo, the world-famous tidiness expert, is back with a new book to help you “spark joy" at work. Co-written with Scott Sonenshein, a management professor, Joy At Work, out as an e-book and scheduled to release in May in the physical format, has tips and tricks to lift your relationship with your day job. From practical suggestions on classifying documents and storing data to psychological analysis of distractions caused by emails and meetings, the book has something for everyone trapped in the daily grind of modern urban workplaces.