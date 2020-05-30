Shoojit Sircar:‘cinema will not go anywhere’

This is the first time for me. Its effectiveness will only become clear after the film releases and I have seen its impact. If it were not for lockdown, the film would have been in theatres by now. It was scheduled for a January release and then had an April slot. Uncertainties had started creeping in. The film had been ready for around four months and, as my producer Ronnie says, we are not a multiple-film production house. We make one film, costs are recovered and then we move on to the next film.