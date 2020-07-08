Should you go trekking as states slowly open for tourism?

Technically, you can still go to the mountains—as long as you minimize the risk of transmission. "There are very few covid-19 cases recorded in the Himalayas so far," said Harish Kapadia, former editor of The Himalayan Journal, at the AMGM webinar. "It would be safe to go to the mountains as long as you take precautions to not infect the villagers." However, it may be extremely difficult to follow the guidelines to the letter.