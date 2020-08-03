Sita destroys Ravan in this feminist retelling of the Ramayan

Chandrabati’s Ramayan is a curious text in that it doesn’t signal any explicit affiliations with epic conventions. Dev Sen appends a short bhanita, a kind of prologue, where the poet invokes the blessings of the gods (a standard trope in epics), but this section is lifted from another poem called Sundari Molua that Chandrabati wrote. Dev Sen’s editorial gesture of giving Chandrabati’s text a sense of epic roundedness is of a piece with her feminist politics. Her mother, Radharani Dev, was the first feminist poet in Bengal. In her own writing, Dev Sen drew extensively on her lived experience as a woman and from the lives of other women around her. She founded, for instance, a writers’ collective called Soi, a safe space where women writers could gather to speak about their lives and work. It's not surprising that she would be attracted to a defiant voice like Chandrabati’s.