As Mumbai geared up for the US National Basketball Association’s (NBA’s) two pre-season games between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at the Dome, NSCI Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, over Friday and Saturday, it was clear that there would be no shortage of takers for these games—and it’s bound to impact the sportswear and apparel market too. As the exposure to international sport grows, a market is developing for niche products, from cool sneakers to official team jerseys.

In fact, fashion e-commerce brand Myntra-Jabong has signed on to become NBA India’s official fashion partner and retail its merchandise. “Myntra is the leading destination for sportswear in the country and with this association, customers across the country will now be able to shop for official NBA merchandise on our platform," says Amar Nagaram, head, Myntra-Jabong. Meanwhile, established sportswear brands such as Adidas and Puma are releasing new sneakers.

Here’s a look at some new collectibles that will help you stay trendy in the forthcoming basketball season:

Crep Shoe Cleaning Kit

This shoe-cleaning kit comes with all the products needed to keep your sneakers looking fresh—from cleaning solutions to freshening pills. Available at VegNonVeg.com; ₹3,400

NBA collectibles

Crep Shoe Cleaning Kit

This shoe-cleaning kit comes with all the products needed to keep your sneakers looking fresh—from cleaning solutions to freshening pills. Available at VegNonVeg.com; ₹3,400

Home Court

This recently-launched coffee-table book by photographer Rohan Shrestha traces basketball communities across the country through photographs (not priced yet).

Under Armour Drive Quarter

These socks are designed with strategically placed cushion padding and arches to reduce foot fatigue and protect the feet. Available at UnderArmour.com; ₹1,520

Nike LeBron James IconEdition Jersey

Made from engineered, breathable material, this Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition uniform features LeBron James’ name and team number. Available at Nike.com; ₹8,995

Adidas Streetball

Revived from the 1990s, this sneaker design is lightweight but sits well with the contemporary chunky trend. Available at shop.adidas.co.in; ₹10,999

Puma Legacy Series

A pair of court-ready shoes, these combine the brand’s iconic designs with its latest hybrid foam technology for cushion and responsiveness. Available at In.puma.com; ₹8,999



