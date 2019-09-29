Sleeping beauties

OLIVIA VON HALLE

Known for its wacky and whimsical motifs, the brand’s best-selling style has been the classic Lila silk-pyjama set. This fun chameleon print on jet-black silk adds a craft element to its staple design. Available on OliviavonHalle.com; ₹35,800

Sulka

From the label that was worn by actors such as Clark Gable comes this soft mulberry silk-pyjama set. It’s printed charmingly with a dark, muted paisley design. Available on MrPorter.com; £1,414.87 (around ₹1.23 lakh)

SLEEPY JONES

This knee-length cotton Korda Night Shirt is similar in style to Holly Golightly’s iconic sleep costume from Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961), but with cutesy embroidery of sleep-related acronyms. Available on Shop.SleepyJones.com; $178 (around ₹12,675)

DANDELION DREAMS

Keep it old-school but cool with this pure cotton, beige and check pyjama set. It is as classic and tasteful as it gets. Available on DandelionDreams.co; ₹3,950

GOOD EARTH

For children, this cotton nightwear kurta-pyjama set is unique yet youthful. While the pyjama is white, the kurta is imaginatively hand-block printed with motifs of clouds and kites, right out of a storybook. Available on GoodEarth.in; ₹1,800-2,400