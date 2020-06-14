Slow-core could do the trick during sad times

Paradoxically, when you are sad, it’s often not upbeat, happy music that does the trick for you but the sad kind. It’s difficult to figure out why but it does. Frigid Stars LP, Codeine’s debut album (and one of only two that they released in their short-lived career), is a set of 10 intensely sad songs that can, curiously, work as a salve when you are deeply blue. Take the album opener, D. The lyrics, sung by vocalist, bassist and bandleader Stephen Immerwahr, are depressing to the point of being fatalistic. The song is presumably about a relationship going downhill. The opening verse is “D for effort/ D for intent/ D because you pay the rent/ D for love/ D for insight/ D because you’re heaven sent/ I want you to need me—not to feed me/ I want you to need me—not to feed me." Many song lyrics are open to a listener’s interpretation but in this case D is quite likely the grade the protagonist is giving himself vis-à-vis the relationship with his partner.