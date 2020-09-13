Subscribe
Home >Lounge >Features >Small steps to making big changes
B.J. Fogg’s book, Tiny Habits (Virgin Books, 699)

Small steps to making big changes

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Somak Ghoshal

Altering your behavioural pattern may not be as hard as it sounds

If you began 2020 with big resolutions, you have probably thrown in the towel by now. But there’s no need to give up all hope. Renowned behavioural scientist B.J. Fogg’s new book, Tiny Habits (Virgin Books, 699), offers insights into The Small Changes That Change Everything, as the subtitle puts it. Altering your life doesn’t have to involve big leaps and a struggle against insurmountable odds. Fortified by his decades of research, Fogg has a different approach to help you make a fresh start. Who knows, his book might help you make something of this disastrous year after all?

