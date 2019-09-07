1 min read.Updated: 07 Sep 2019, 09:40 AM ISTUday Bhatia
From ‘China Town’ to ‘Company’, the movie gangster has always been image-obsessed
Here are four Hindi gangster film staples: the old-fashioned, the boss, the don and the bhai
Few genres are as image-obsessed as the gangster film, and Hindi cinema is no exception. Don wouldn’t be the same without his white suit, or Bheeku Mhatre without his billowing floral shirts. The first wave of gang leaders and street toughs took inspiration from the hard-boiled Hollywood cinema of the previous decades: ties and long coats, hats and cigarettes. As colour came in, the crime boss became campier, more colourful: This look stretched from the 1960s all the way to the end of the 1980s, from Teja to Mogambo. But when the hero played the mob boss, as Amitabh Bachchan did in Deewar (1975) and Don (1978) or Ajay Devgn did in Company (2002), the look sobered up, became more aspirational. Finally, there’s the bhai, the wisecracking street hood making up in sheer confidence what he lacks in sophistication.