Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects

Art to wear: Water-marbled ‘Castro’ Dress by Limerick

The water-marble print on the Castro dress has been applied by hand, using natural pigments. The piece from the label’s Intergalactic collection can definitely make you feel out of this world. Available at Limericks’ stores in Mumbai and Delhi; ₹27,600.

Cutting edge: Martelé Grill Set Silverware by Robbe & Berking

This silverware set of eight pieces was released to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the label. Belying the sturdy appearance and the rustic hammered texture of the handle, the pieces are incredibly light. The silverware can be personalized with etched insignias. You can opt for a silver-plated set or one made of silver. Available at SR Artefacts, Mumbai; starting from ₹1 lakh for a silver-plated set of four.

Beauty sleep: Haldi and Hyaluronic Overnight Sleeping Mask by Dr Sheth’s

Tired after all those late-night Diwali parties? This sleep mask, with the goodness of turmeric and the modern benefits of Hyaluronic acid, can help bring back that glow to your face. Available at DrSheths.com; ₹850.

Raise your glass: Glass Straws by Glass Forest

Have a garden party with these sculpted reusable glass straws. A whimsical alternative to plastic, these come with intricate and delightful designs of birds and insects such as flamingos and ladybugs. Available in a set of two at TheHouseOfThings.com; ₹1,000.

Spray to save: Nozzle Dual Flow Pro by Altered

Given the looming global water crisis, it’s best to conserve as much as possible. This nozzle, with its two mist and spray modes, claims to save up to 98% and 85% water respectively, through its water atomization technology. Available at AlteredCompany.com; ₹2,990.

Boogie shoes: Andy Demesure Venezia Leather Loafers by Berluti

Putting a spin on classic loafers, the design named after artist Andy Warhol is a nod to his proclivity to party. The quirky “New Wave" patina in an eclectic mix of black, red and blue is a funky contrast to the rubber soles. Available at MrPorter; £1,455 (around ₹1.33 lakh).