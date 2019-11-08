Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects

Game On: Snakes and Ladders by Prisma

The traditional Indian board game is a classic that never gets dull. This nifty set has been constructed in balsa wood with a scratch-resistant finish. It comes with a leather lid to keep it dust-free. Available at Taamaa.in; ₹3,480

The Gift of tea: Byah Hi Tea Set by Kaunteya

Inspired by Rajasthan’s Phad art, this tea set will make for a great wedding present. The intricate narrative, showcasing the rituals of a traditional Indian wedding, has been screen printed and decorated by hand. The touch of 24-carat gold lends it auspiciousness. Available at Kaunteya.in; ₹35,325 for a set of six teacups and saucers, teapot, creamer, sugar pot and platters

Time to Soar: Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Spitfire Edition by IWC Schaffhausen

This special-edition watch is an ode to the “Silver Spitfire—The Longest Flight" project to circumnavigate the globe. Switching between time zones with a rotation of the bezel makes it a treat for any aviation enthusiast. Available at Kapoor Watch Co., Delhi; price on request

Colour your travels: Trolley Case by Paul Smith and Globe Trotter

Replace your overnight travel luggage with this sleek and quirky trolley. The simple vulcanized fibreboard case is brightened with multicoloured corners—a Paul Smith signature. Available at Paul Smith stores in Delhi and Mumbai; price on request

Stepping stones: Miniature Suryakund by Material Immaterial

This miniature rendition of the Suryakund (sun temple) at Modhera, Gujarat, can be the centrepiece of your living room, in a sunny spot that demonstrates the play of light and shadow. The concrete piece is from the Sanctum collection of the architecture-inspired studio. Available at India.MaterialImmaterial.com; ₹1.5 lakh

Party ready: Crop Top with Printed Pants by Masaba

While winter signals a move to darker and richer hues, you could try breaking out of the mould with the silk Neon Hi-Low Crop Top. Embellished with gold zardozi motifs, it makes for a striking contrast to the Ivory Grazing Cow Pants. Available across all Masaba stores; ₹25,000 for the set