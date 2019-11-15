Take a seat: Tangerine Seat by Shivan & Narresh Homes X Bent Chair

This stool with English teakwood legs and a leather and velvet seat, from the designer duo’s Patu series, will introduce influences from Gond art and Andhra Pradesh’s shadow puppetry to your home. Available at BentChair.com; ₹57,999

Lacquered to last: Dialog Urushi Limited-Edition by LAMY

Among the traditions the Japanese have preserved, the art of lacquerware, or urushi, is what has inspired this limited-edition collection.Each set has four pens, each representing one of the four seasons. Available across LAMY stores in India from December-end; ₹18.4 lakh

Pumped up-kicks: 'V94M NH8' by FILA X Superkicks

Chunky sneakers are here to stay. This new, collaboratively designed limited-edition pair fuses pink, inspired by Jaipur’s architecture, and blue, inspired by Mumbai’s seascape. Also, they are unisex. Available at Superkick’s store, Mumbai; ₹8,999

Sip it slow: Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition by Woodford Reserve X Baccarat

Looking to raise a toast? Give this classic American whisky a try. The bourbon has been finished in XO cognac casks and comes in a crystal bottle. Available at Delhi Duty-Free; $1,500 (around ₹1.7 lakh)

Six yards of elegance: Kanjeevaram Blend Saris by Advaya from the House of Angadi

This collection adapts the timeless garment using handwoven Kanjeevaram and Kota weaves with original designs and motifs, rendered in gold zari and silk. Available at Angadi Galleria and Angadi Heritage, Bengaluru; price on request

Hues to dye for: Colour-Infusing Shampoos from Infuse My.Colour

Don’t have time to visit the salon? This 100% vegan range of shampoos, free of silicone, sulphate, ammonia and paraben, can liven up coloured hair without harming the environment. Available at Nykaa.in; ₹2,500 for 250ml