Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects from Goa

This miniature temple, with ancient Javanese architectural motifs, is an intricate piece of regional art that will lend earthiness to your home. Available at Rangeela, Goa; ₹14,500

Snuggle up: Sofa Chair by Paper Boat Collective

When in Goa, kick back and relax. What better way to do that than on this decadent-looking sofa chair, handmade in a classic, period design. Available at the Paper Boat Collective, Goa; ₹41,442

In Mario's memory: Mario Miranda’s ‘Goa Carnival’ Tiles by Azulejos de Goa

Azulejos, the Portuguese painted tiles, make for great mementos. This set captures Goa’s festive spirit with Mario Miranda’s Goa Carnival painting. Available at Azulejos de Goa, Goa; ₹3,000

Tied to theirs: Laguna Coral Dress by The Flame Store

No walk on the beach is complete without the quintessential long, billowy tiered summer dress. This one made from mul-cotton, with cascading shades of coral, has an interesting visual dimension. Available at The Flame Store, Goa; ₹11,800

Bird of paradise: Open Collar Shirt by Wendell Rodricks

From the designer who introduced resort wear to India comes this satin/silk and linen shirt in a tropical colour palette of orange, blue and yellow. The collar has been designed to suit Goa’s warm climate. Available at WendellRodricks.com; ₹8,500



