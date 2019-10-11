Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

A-SCENT TO HEAVEN | D.S. by D.S. & Durga

As the niche New York-origin perfumery enters the country, take a whiff of one of their signature perfumes, an olfactory ode to India. The notes of Kashmiri frangipani, yellow lotus, saffron and Sri Lankan sandalwood evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Available at Scentido, Mumbai; ₹24,500

WISH UPON A STAR | Dior’s Rose De Vents Bib Necklace

The iconic fashion house’s latest haute joaillerie collection includes a two-sided neckpiece in yellow and white gold. It has Christian Dior’s lucky charm (stars) on one side and precious stones on the other. Available on order at Dior stores in Mumbai and Delhi; price on request

UNDERWATER TREASURES | Cotton and Satin’s Large Nautilus Vase

This vase—inspired by the treasures of the sea—is crafted from fine porcelain. It can be used as a stand-alone piece or for showcasing your floral arrangements. Available on CottonsandSatins.com; ₹7,450

ROCK ON | Calcuttan’s Art Deco Rocking Chair

The backrest of this classic rocking chair in teakwood curves to offer ergonomic support to your arms and back. The “7-step" weaving is in cane sourced from the Andaman islands. Available on Calcuttan.in; ₹38,000

COLOURS OF THE WIND | Sies Marjan’s Sander Printed Satin Shirt

The abstract watercolour print shirt from the brand’s creative designer, Sander Lak, is a statement piece. Multicoloured buttons and double-button barrel cuffs make for a clever contrast with the drape of washed satin. Available on Mrporter.com; £982.72 (around ₹85,100)



