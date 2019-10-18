Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

SILKEN DREAMS | Silk Kurta Set And Jacket By Eka

Sticking to the label’s anti-fit silhouettes cut from fluid fabrics, this silk ensemble of a pleated kurta, sleek pants and dual-tone jacket in teal tones is just right for the cooler months. Available at Ogaan and Good Earth stores; kurta set: ₹26,500, jacket: ₹20,500

S-TABLE TOP | Drake Coffee Table By Blue Loft

Think you’re seeing double? Look again. In a twist of smart engineering, the bars are a juxtaposition of incomplete with dynamic. The powder-coated mild steel base adds a rustic element to an otherwise sleek design. Available at TheHouseOfThings.com, Mumbai; ₹53,100

AS ABOVE, SO BELOW | Larp Floor Lamp by Josmo Studio

The most minimal designs are often also the most striking, and this floor lamp creates the same effect. Inspired by the silhouette of a harp, the two frosted glass orbs are suspended elegantly from the black metal frame. It rests on a sturdy wooden base. Available at JosmoStudio.com; ₹22,500

NIGHT GLOW | Kumkumadi Oil Night Serum by Teal & Terra

This night serum oil is designed to keep your skin hydrated and glowing. We have only heard rave reviews. Combining aloe vera and lemon peel with saffron to jojoba, it is a safe addition to any nightly routine. Available at TealAndTerra.com; ₹2,690

SHINE BRIGHT | Silver Suryakamal Handcuff By Tribe Amrapali

The handcuff, inspired by the colour and contours of sunflowers, is replete with intricate and traditional floral motifs. It has a silver base moulded to clasp coloured glass, pearls, mirrors and citrine stones. Available at TribeAmarapali.com; ₹14,900

TAKE A HIKE | Derby Shoes by Paraboot for Ermenegildo Zegna

Paraboot’s classic silhouette is reimagined with this calf-leather shoe with a tapered split toe. The Norwegian reverse welted construction complements the rich fabric stitched around the mouth of the shoe. Available at Zegna stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad; ₹38,000