Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Face value: The Alice + Olivia X Steamline Vanity Case

The vanity case with a signature StaceFace motif and Japanese fibreboard body can be used as a stand-alone piece or strapped on to other luggage. Available at worldwide.steamlineluggage.com; $465 (around ₹33,000)

Powerpuff quilts: Snow Capped Shacket by Andamen

A crossover between a shirt and jacket, the shacket is particularly useful for layering your ensemble. This one goes beyond the usual checks or linear quilting with circular forms on natural cotton fabric. Available at Andamen.com; ₹6,990

Found in space: The Mothership by Borderline Studio

With its flying saucer-like shape, this copper and stainless steel piece is multifaceted, filling in for a barbecue grill, an icebox, even a firepit. The steel and acrylic accessories keep your parties mess-free. Available at Borderline.Studio; ₹1.5 lakh

Textured touch: Stirling Beni Carpet by HummingHaus

With winter approaching, this pile carpet can add a warm touch to your home. It features Moroccan hand-knotted lozenge patterns rendered in wool from New Zealand. Available at HummingHaus.com; starting at ₹9,900 for 120x180cm

Swish-swish: Deco 2020 Dress by AKHL

This dress from the new Delhi-based brand pays homage to the art deco era. A hundred and ninety-two hours of hand-embroidery with upcycled nanofilament yarn (used to make fishing nets) have gone into creating this spectacular garment. Available at AKHL, Delhi; price on request

The nail-biter: Manicure Set by the Bamford Grooming Department

This set made from stainless steel with a minimalistic design has every tool you could possibly need for doing your nails yourself. Available at MrPorter.com; £1,411.84 (around ₹1.3 lakh)