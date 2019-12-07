Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Lighten up: Soap Dome Table Lamp by Melogranoblu

This lamp gives “inner light" its literal meaning, as the glass bubbles inside the large dome refract and reflect the light, casting shadows in interesting shapes. Available at Sources Unlimited, Delhi; price on request

Face plant: Unwavered Kids Planter by Beruru

Since plants have an important place in our homes, it would be nice to give yours a ceramic face. Available at ThePurpleTurtles.com; ₹1,494

Steady eyes: Laura Handbag by Paul Adams

While the eyes might be the window to the soul, the ones abstractly painted on this black Napa leather give it a quirky look. Inside, it is compartmentalized and spacious, with a gold hardware finish. Available at PaulAdamsWorld.com; ₹22,207

Snuggle up: Paffe Sofa by Sar Studio

You can sit cosy and comfortably cross-legged on this single-seater, spacious teakwood sofa. The armrests come with removable quilts. Available at Sar-Studio.com; ₹49,900

What's on your plate: Marble Plates by Rooshad Shroff for The Gyaan Project

Shroff brought together 12 other designers, including Manish Arora, Atul Dodiya and Bijoy Jain, to create inlay marble plates. The proceeds will support Ahmedabad-based Citta Foundation’s efforts to build a girls’ education centre in Jaisalmer. Available at Citta.org till December 20; ₹1 lakh onwards

Pleats please: Exaggerated Pleat Fold Long Jacket by Amaare Couture

This winter, pull off this handsome jacket, constructed with origami pleats and inspired by architecture. Its asymmetrical length, mock layering and lapels give it an East-meets-West aesthetic. Available at Amaare, Delhi; ₹59,900