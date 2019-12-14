Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Lighten up: Pollux Lights by San Souci
Inspired by the brightest star in the Gemini constellation, the lamp emanates a sublime shade of blue. The hand-blown glass has been tessellated and then nano-coated for a stellar shine. Available at ss-gd.com; price on request
Write On: Meisterstück Le Petit Prince LeGrand Fountain Pen by Mont Blanc
The literary masterpiece The Little Prince inspires this pen with the fox’s face milled on the pen cap, an image of the prince and the fox on the 14-carat handcrafted nib, and a quote from the original French novel around the cap. Available at WilliamPenn.net; ₹59,100
A drop of blue: Lente by Anna Torfs
In this vase with a wheel-like shape, the shade of blue desaturates from the mouth to the base, creating a beautiful chromatic effect. Available at Sources Unlimited stores in Mumbai and Delhi; price on request
Keeping it cobalt: Chanderi Applique Kurta by Payal Pratap
You can never go wrong with a classic garment such as this Mandarin-collared kurta with subtle ecru-coloured embroidery. The kurta is offset by white palazzos. Available at Ogaan.com; ₹27,500
Screen time: Folding screen by Trussardi Casa
A changing corner, a private space, an ornamental device—a screen can have several uses. This one comes with a frame of solid oak covered in blue fabric. Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request
Sweet dreams: The Lunatic, the Lover, and the Poet Collection by Dandelion Dreams and BOBO Calcutta
Want to linger in your cosy bed in the mornings? Try this artsy shirt and boxers. Available at DandelionDreams.co; ₹3,450