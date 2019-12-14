Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Lighten up: Pollux Lights by San Souci

Inspired by the brightest star in the Gemini constellation, the lamp emanates a sublime shade of blue. The hand-blown glass has been tessellated and then nano-coated for a stellar shine. Available at ss-gd.com; price on request

Write On: Meisterstück Le Petit Prince LeGrand Fountain Pen by Mont Blanc

The literary masterpiece The Little Prince inspires this pen with the fox’s face milled on the pen cap, an image of the prince and the fox on the 14-carat handcrafted nib, and a quote from the original French novel around the cap. Available at WilliamPenn.net; ₹59,100

A drop of blue: Lente by Anna Torfs

In this vase with a wheel-like shape, the shade of blue desaturates from the mouth to the base, creating a beautiful chromatic effect. Available at Sources Unlimited stores in Mumbai and Delhi; price on request

Keeping it cobalt: Chanderi Applique Kurta by Payal Pratap

You can never go wrong with a classic garment such as this Mandarin-collared kurta with subtle ecru-coloured embroidery. The kurta is offset by white palazzos. Available at Ogaan.com; ₹27,500

Screen time: Folding screen by Trussardi Casa

A changing corner, a private space, an ornamental device—a screen can have several uses. This one comes with a frame of solid oak covered in blue fabric. Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request

Sweet dreams: The Lunatic, the Lover, and the Poet Collection by Dandelion Dreams and BOBO Calcutta

Want to linger in your cosy bed in the mornings? Try this artsy shirt and boxers. Available at DandelionDreams.co; ₹3,450