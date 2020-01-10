Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects for this week
1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2020, 07:29 PM IST Livemint

  • From the Jaipur Watch Company’s limited edition watch with a rare stamp in its dial to PARC’s wing back chair to give you privacy at work
  • Stylist Tanya Ghavri’s recent collaboration with Gehna Jewellers takes a new spin on classic jewellery designs

Time stamp: Limited Edition Postage Stamp Watch by the Jaipur Watch Company

Wear a precious part of India’s postal history with this watch, which uses rare postage stamps dating back to 1937-40 in the dial. Available at Tijori, The Oberoi, Mumbai; 1.4 lakh

Gold Coast: Pink Agate Gold-Plated Coasters by Jewelcraftz

There are ways other than jewellery to use semi-precious stones, like these coasters crafted from pink agate. Layers of shades and gold plating give the coasters a stylish edge. Available on TheHouseOfThings.com; 13,100 for a set of four

Blow your mind: Fino Chic Mountable Fan by Anemos

This fan is a great example of when things are more than just about size. While the body is made of metal, the plastic leave-shaped blades have been given a distressed, grainy finish. Available on Anemos.in; 32,000

Moon shine: Hoop Earrings by Gehna Jewellers X Tanya Ghavri

Stylist Tanya Ghavri has a new spin on the classic hoop danglers, designing them as crescent-shaped earrings in 18-carat rose gold, encrusted with delicate diamonds. Available at Gehna Jewellers, Mumbai; price on request.

Sensory seating: PARCS Wing Chair by Bene

With wingback seats that provide privacy, this chair could just be the good-looking option you are looking for. Available on Bene.com; price on request

Likened to linen: Baha Shirt by Facil Blanco

We know the white shirt is timeless and has been reinvented a number of times, but this Chinese-inspired version is an interesting East-meets-West interpretation. Available on FacilBlanco.com; 12,784

