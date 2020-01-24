Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Let there be light: Domu Lamp by OrangeTree

This lamp with gold-shaded iron and natural bamboo wood is inspired by the innovative style of Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. Available on OrangeTree.co.in; ₹9,778

Coat check: Rehmat Jacket by Raw Mango

From the label’s Winter 2019 collection, Jaada, comes this eye-catching Banarasi silk brocade jacket with a striped and elliptical weave. Available at Raw Mango stores; price on request

Running in circles: Seattle Table by Gulmohar Lane

Made of shaded metal and hardwood, this coffee table sports a classic yet modern design with a cage-like base and a clean, symmetrical profile. Available on GulmoharLane.com; ₹26,900

Tumbler tales: Champagne Tumblers by Sieger by Fürstenberg

Swap your flute glasses for these playful porcelain tumblers with a cool graphic design. The tumblers have 24-carat gold coating inside, giving them a distinctive look. Available at Sources Unlimited; price on request

Colourful strokes: Symmetry Carpet by Cocoon Fine Rugs

This pure wool rug features weaving that creates marble-like strokes and lines. The natural colours of brown and blue lend it an earthy aesthetic. Available on www.TheHouseOfThings, ₹75,000

Vested interests: Bandi Jacket by Kunal Anil Tanna

The charm of this sandy beige double criss-cross hand-quilted jacket lies in the details and its versatility—it’s reversible. Available at Kunal Anil Tanna’s store, Mumbai; ₹24,500

