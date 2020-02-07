The designer has come up with a unique spin on tackling single-use plastic. Parts of the outfits from her I WILL WEAR OUT PLASTIC collection can be detached to use as bags on the go; a neat trick when you want to match your accessories to your outfit.

Available on HouseofMasaba.com; ₹22,000

(Back) Pack a punch: Sheppard Deluxe Brief Pack by Tumi

The backpack, crafted from post-industrial recycled materials such as nylon, is spacious and durable for both work and travel.

Available at Tumi stores across India; ₹43,900

Grab a seat: Taburet Stool by Anastasiya Koshcheeva

The simple steel stool frame is secured with birch-bark stripes. They have been sown and fixed together for striking three-dimensional cushioning.

Available on Qrator.com; $444 (around ₹31,630)

Value for money: Modular Secretary by Ekster

With a magnetic cardholder, this bifold leather wallet with cash and card slots can accommodate just the essentials, or much more.

Available on Ekster.com; $59

All work some play: Balls Eye by Material Immaterial

Having trouble focusing at work? Improve your concentration levels with this desktop accessory, designed so the steel spheres slide around while you focus on them reaching the centre.

Available on India.MaterialImmaterial.com; ₹2,950

Carpet Couture: Raghavendra Rathore for ‘Proud To Be Indian’ by Obeetee

The collaborative collection is inspired by Rajasthani architecture and Marwar royalty, with motifs such as paisleys laid out around asymmetrical patterns and rich embroidery.

Available on Obeetee.com; price on request