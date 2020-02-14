Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2020, 11:53 AM IST
We round up objects from Etienne Meneau’s hand-blown heart-like wine carafe to Keerat Kaur’s hand-embroidered and beaded T-shirt
Whole hearted: HE(art) lovers—Black hole by Noumeda Carbone
Created with graphite on cotton paper, this piece of monochromatic art is available in the form of evocative prints.
Available at Noumeda.com; €650 (around ₹50,570)
Wear your heart: Heart T-shirt by Keerat Kaur
Hand-embroidered and hand-beaded, using cotton threads and glass beads, this T-shirt can be your way to wear your heart on your sleeve.
Available at KeeratKaurShop on Etsy.com; $201.96
Light up: Neon Anatomical Heart by Anatomy Boutique
This neon light comes in a handy size for your home while channelling the oomph of billboards. The LED light is also portable and easy to use as a backdrop for themed parties.
Available at AnatomyBoutique.com; £480
Love thyself: WildFlower Hearts by Simran Chhabra
Handcrafted from brass alloy and gold-plated with a cut-out of a sitting girl, these artistic earrings are inspired by the idea of self-love, honesty and freedom.
Available at SimranChhabra.com; ₹4,500
Bloom in bliss: Love in Bloom by Seletti
The phrase “blooming love" has been realized with complete attention to detail in this white porcelain vase.
Available at Farfetch.com; $121Big Heart II by Etienne Meneau
In vino veritas: Big Heart II by Etienne Meneau
The beauty of this hand-blown carafe attracts parallels with Pliny The Elder’s saying on how wine helps you pour your heart out.
Available on order at strangecarafe@gmail.com; €3,000 (around ₹2.33 lakh)