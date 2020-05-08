Perfect for balmy summer days, this dress is crafted from featherweight cotton voile. The flamingo print is charmingly spaced out, highlighting bright spots of pink amongst the green.

Available at atchesFashion.com; ₹28,380

Spring in your step: Flamingo Lace Ups by OCEEDEE x Rahul Mishra

You might not be wearing sneakers too often right now but this pair in white leather with a hand-sewn flamingo motif might be just the thing for stepping out after the lockdown.

Available at Oceedee.com; ₹10,449

Sip and slurp: Flamingo Glass Straw by Full Blown Glass

A great alternative to plastic barware, this clear borosilicate glass straw has been hand-blown with a flamework flamingo and can be used for both hot and cold drinks.

Available at FullBlownGlass.com; $53.95 (around ₹4,100)

Card-in-all:Flamingo Card Holder by Nicobar

Thinking of setting up a new work desk at home? This card holder, cast in brass and finished in matte gold, makes for a swanky accent.

Available at Nicobar.com; ₹1,200

Shirting the issue: Red Flamingo Printed Shirt by Original Penguin

A modern-day symbol of camp, the flamingo print perfectly overruns this cotton shirt. The exaggerated collars give it a tropical feel.

Available at TheCollective.in; ₹7,000

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated