From molten gold-like light shades to a comfortable pair of cotton and satin pyjamas and robes, here’s this week’s list
Lounge around: Pyjamas and Robe by Sarah & Sandeep
This beige pyjama and robe set is from the label’s latest leisure-wear collection. Made from cotton satin and velvet, it’s ideal to lounge in.
Available at SarahSandeep.com; ₹13,000 for the pyjamas and ₹17,000 for the robe
Take a ear: Colorado Club Chair by Ralph Lauren Home
This 1940s-inspired lounge chair is crafted in distressed leather, with whipstitched edges and bold hammered nickel nailheads. It can be customized with other finishes.
Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request
Ear to ear: Revamp Earrings by Mirakin
An unconventional combination of wood and gold-coated sterling silver gives this pair of abstract-shape earrings a quirky vibe.
Available at Mirakin.com; ₹7,999
Lighten up: Flash by Sans Souci
These unique, molten, gold-like light pendants have been crafted from amber glass, surrounded by hand-polished beads. Shades and sizes can be customized.
Available at Sans Souci Sro, Delhi; price on request
Linen love: Mask by Banka Silk
In rich rust and maroon, these three-layered linen masks have layers of soft cotton for breathability and protection.
Available at BankaSilk.com; ₹375 per mask
Under the Tuscan Sun: Maxi Dress by Falguni Shane Peacock
Inspired by the Italian summer, the viscose mustard dress from the designer duo’s recent pret collection, printed with flora and fauna, is knotted to hug your curves.
Available at FalguniShanePeacock.com; price on request
Curated by Shubham Ladha
