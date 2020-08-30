Lounge around: Pyjamas and Robe by Sarah & Sandeep

This beige pyjama and robe set is from the label’s latest leisure-wear collection. Made from cotton satin and velvet, it’s ideal to lounge in.

Available at SarahSandeep.com; ₹13,000 for the pyjamas and ₹17,000 for the robe

Take a ear: Colorado Club Chair by Ralph Lauren Home

This 1940s-inspired lounge chair is crafted in distressed leather, with whipstitched edges and bold hammered nickel nailheads. It can be customized with other finishes.

Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request

Ear to ear: Revamp Earrings by Mirakin

An unconventional combination of wood and gold-coated sterling silver gives this pair of abstract-shape earrings a quirky vibe.

Available at Mirakin.com; ₹7,999

Lighten up: Flash by Sans Souci

These unique, molten, gold-like light pendants have been crafted from amber glass, surrounded by hand-polished beads. Shades and sizes can be customized.

Available at Sans Souci Sro, Delhi; price on request

Linen love: Mask by Banka Silk

In rich rust and maroon, these three-layered linen masks have layers of soft cotton for breathability and protection.

Available at BankaSilk.com; ₹375 per mask

Under the Tuscan Sun: Maxi Dress by Falguni Shane Peacock

Inspired by the Italian summer, the viscose mustard dress from the designer duo’s recent pret collection, printed with flora and fauna, is knotted to hug your curves.

Available at FalguniShanePeacock.com; price on request

Curated by Shubham Ladha

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated