Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

New confection: Fluff Bench Jr by Soft Geometry

A furry creature fashioned out of maple, this mini bench is from Soft Geometry’s new line inspired by desserts. Available on Soft-geometry.com; ₹58,000

Moody blues: Lovebirds Ink Set

Indian fashion label Lovebirds extends its signature anti-fit aesthetics to its new menswear collection. The colour palette includes white, shades of brown and a vivid blue, as seen in this jacket and drawstring trousers set. Available on Lovebirds.net.in; ₹18,500

Beauty sleep: Dame Essentials Pure Silk Travel Sets

We have extolled the virtues of this Chandigarh brand before. Now, they’re out with a new travel set, comprising a silk pillow case, pillow and eye mask. The silk is anti-allergic and non-absorbent, geared to keep your hair and skin hydrated, and the mask allows your skin to absorb eye crèmes or serums better.

Available on Dameessentials.com; ₹6,659

Caffeine rush: Washed Peru and Papua New Guinea beans by Kaffa Cerrado

The Delhi-based roastery sources coffee from around the world. Take your pick of beans from Peru or Papua New Guinea. Available on Kaffacerrado.com; ₹450 for 125g

Get a grip: Cat Lady Popsocket by Chumbak

Designed to keep phones and tablets propped up, PopSocket grips get a kitschy makeover from Chumbak. Pick this one for a cat lover. Available on Chumbak.com; ₹745

Brass relief: Dhahab Floor Lamp by DBEL Studio

Created by lighting designer Dilraj Bhatia, this floor lamp is part of a collection that reinvents brass in bold graphic shapes. Available at the DBEL Studio flagship store, Delhi; ₹45,000



