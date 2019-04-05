Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Heavy metal: Leletny Poppies Wide Headband

Flowers for your hair? Try this statement headband from the luxury hair accessories label whose fans include Lupita Nyongo and Anne Hathaway. Plated in 14k gold, the headband can also be worn from the back. Available on Leletny.com; $378 (around ₹26,000)

Sheer beauty: Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus floral shirt

Delicately embroidered, this sheer poly shirt for men showcases a softer side to designer Rei Kawakubo’s avant-garde aesthetic. Available on Farfetch.com; $1,651

Knot out: Duchamp London Abstract Floral Tie

Floral ties are not uncommon, but this 100% silk tie from Duchamp London stands apart for its treatment— blurred florals in look-at-me colours make the neutral navy background pop out. Available on Duchamplondon.com; $130

Dress is more: Printed wrap dress by Kanelle at Nete

An online marketplace for emerging Indian fashion brands, Nete has curated a line of floral-inspired ensembles for spring, including this wrap dress by Delhi-based fashion label Kanelle, crafted from handloom linen. Available on Nete.in; ₹13,500

Take cover: Kate Spade multi-jewelled iPhone 8 case

The American fashion brand adds its signature feminine whimsy to tech accessories. Case in point, this clear phone case elevated with flowers and a hint of sparkle. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹4,990

Beauty sleep: Ligne Branch flower candle

Redolent of floral, spicy and fruity fragrances, this candle comes with an additional blossom-boost, courtesy the painted Andy Warhol glass container. Available on Shopbop.com; $60

Easy chair: Azalea floral dining chair by Caleb Zipperer

Use this sleek floral upholstered chair, designed by a Brooklyn-based furniture brand, as an accent chair or part of a dining set. Available on CB2.com; ₹22,015

