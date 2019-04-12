Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Tropical garden: Jardin collection by Address Home

Adorn your home with these intricately embroidered cotton velvet cushion covers. The motifs have been inspired by lush foliage, vivid blooms and the country’s rich wildlife. Available on Addresshome.com; ₹2,800-3,500

Emerald glow: Arpita Mehta for Gehna Jewellers

A collaboration between fashion designer Arpita Mehta and Gehna Jewellers has resulted in a collection of 26 pieces. The emerald—the designer’s favourite because of its timeless spirit—lies at the heart of the creations, whether it is the minimalist pieces for everyday wear or the festive polki ones for special occasions.

Available at Gehna Jewellers, Bandra West, Mumbai; price on request

Spirit of the wild: Glenmorangie Allta

The rich and fruity single malt commemorates the 10th anniversary of the distillery’s Private Edition series. The Allta is the first whisky created from a strain of yeast growing wild on the distillery’s farmed barley, demonstrating the effect of yeast on the complex flavours of a single malt. Available at the Delhi Duty Free; $105 (around ₹7,300)

Bag company: AEI collection by Da Milano

Da Milano’s AEI collection adds a quirky touch to your look while keeping your eyewear safe. The nifty case with its soft suede lining for sunglasses doubles up as an accessory for your handbag.

Available at all Da Milano stores; ₹1,999 each

An indian summer: Masakali collection by Anju Modi

The designer has evoked the essence of spring and summer through nature-inspired motifs on long, flowy silhouettes. Available at Anju Modi stores in Delhi and Hyderabad, and Mogra and Zenon boutiques; ₹16,800 for ‘kurta’, ₹12,800 for skirt and ₹6,800 for ‘dupatta’

Hair essentials: DAFNI Classic

The ceramic hair-straightening brush’s patented 3D technology allows for gentler and quicker styling than with hair irons. With lower temperatures, hair is also protected from heat damage.

Available on Beautysource.in; ₹15,999