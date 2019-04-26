Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

YELLOW FEVER
Jacquemus Camp-Collar floral-print cotton shirt
French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for his vacation-ready womenswear. But his menswear is equally vibrant, like this bright number featuring sunflowers—a tribute to his native Provence. Available on Mrporter.com; £195.36 (around ₹13,700)
URBAN BOHEMIA
Tiered robe, printed bikini top and bottom by Verandah
Designed by Anjali Patel Mehta, an avid traveller, each part of this three-piece ensemble can be worn separately. Available on Modaoperandi.com and Neimanmarcus.com; $490 for tiered robe (around ₹34,300), ₹7,894 for top, ₹7,142 for bottom
PASSPORT PASSION
Kids with Kites passport case by Nappa Dori
If your passport needs some TLC, cover it up with a leather and canvas case elevated with vintage-inspired images. Available at Nappa Dori stores and Nappadori.com; ₹3,650
NOISE CONTROL
Louis Vuitton Horizon white monogram earphones
These wireless earphones from the French luxury house will provide three and a half hours of listening time and connect to all Bluetooth devices. Available at Louis Vuitton stores; price on request
SHUT EYE
Tropical Lanie mask and tassel by Morgan Lane
An eye mask is your best friend on a long flight. This illustrated design comes with a sweet tasselled bag you can use to accessorize a summery ensemble. Available on Morgan-lane.com; $160
HIT REFRESH
The Mist by La Mer
Long day out? Freshen up with a facial mist. Beauty giant La Mer’s concoction is formulated with marine botanicals, promising a surge of energy and moisture. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹6,014
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Riviera collection by Globe-trotter
A luggage collection inspired by the Riviera—what could be more apt for a luxury travel itinerary? Choose from bags, suitcases and small luggage items in candy colours or subdued tan. Available on Globe-trotter.com; starting from £495