Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

YELLOW FEVER

Jacquemus Camp-Collar floral-print cotton shirt

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for his vacation-ready womenswear. But his menswear is equally vibrant, like this bright number featuring sunflowers—a tribute to his native Provence. Available on Mrporter.com; £195.36 (around ₹13,700)

URBAN BOHEMIA

Tiered robe, printed bikini top and bottom by Verandah

Designed by Anjali Patel Mehta, an avid traveller, each part of this three-piece ensemble can be worn separately. Available on Modaoperandi.com and Neimanmarcus.com; $490 for tiered robe (around ₹34,300), ₹7,894 for top, ₹7,142 for bottom

PASSPORT PASSION

Kids with Kites passport case by Nappa Dori

If your passport needs some TLC, cover it up with a leather and canvas case elevated with vintage-inspired images. Available at Nappa Dori stores and Nappadori.com; ₹3,650

NOISE CONTROL

Louis Vuitton Horizon white monogram earphones

These wireless earphones from the French luxury house will provide three and a half hours of listening time and connect to all Bluetooth devices. Available at Louis Vuitton stores; price on request

SHUT EYE

Tropical Lanie mask and tassel by Morgan Lane

An eye mask is your best friend on a long flight. This illustrated design comes with a sweet tasselled bag you can use to accessorize a summery ensemble. Available on Morgan-lane.com; $160

HIT REFRESH

The Mist by La Mer

Long day out? Freshen up with a facial mist. Beauty giant La Mer’s concoction is formulated with marine botanicals, promising a surge of energy and moisture. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹6,014

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Riviera collection by Globe-trotter

A luggage collection inspired by the Riviera—what could be more apt for a luxury travel itinerary? Choose from bags, suitcases and small luggage items in candy colours or subdued tan. Available on Globe-trotter.com; starting from £495