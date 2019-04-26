Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

From a Jacquemus sunflower shirt to Riviera-inspired luggage by Globe-trotter, an edit of summer collectibles for those bitten by wanderlust

YELLOW FEVER

Jacquemus Camp-Collar floral-print cotton shirt

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for his vacation-ready womenswear. But his menswear is equally vibrant, like this bright number featuring sunflowers—a tribute to his native Provence. Available on Mrporter.com; £195.36 (around 13,700)

URBAN BOHEMIA

Tiered robe, printed bikini top and bottom by Verandah

Designed by Anjali Patel Mehta, an avid traveller, each part of this three-piece ensemble can be worn separately. Available on Modaoperandi.com and Neimanmarcus.com; $490 for tiered robe (around 34,300), 7,894 for top, 7,142 for bottom

PASSPORT PASSION

Kids with Kites passport case by Nappa Dori

If your passport needs some TLC, cover it up with a leather and canvas case elevated with vintage-inspired images. Available at Nappa Dori stores and Nappadori.com; 3,650

NOISE CONTROL

Louis Vuitton Horizon white monogram earphones

These wireless earphones from the French luxury house will provide three and a half hours of listening time and connect to all Bluetooth devices. Available at Louis Vuitton stores; price on request

SHUT EYE

Tropical Lanie mask and tassel by Morgan Lane

An eye mask is your best friend on a long flight. This illustrated design comes with a sweet tasselled bag you can use to accessorize a summery ensemble. Available on Morgan-lane.com; $160

HIT REFRESH

The Mist by La Mer

Long day out? Freshen up with a facial mist. Beauty giant La Mer’s concoction is formulated with marine botanicals, promising a surge of energy and moisture. Available on Nordstrom.com; 6,014

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Riviera collection by Globe-trotter

A luggage collection inspired by the Riviera—what could be more apt for a luxury travel itinerary? Choose from bags, suitcases and small luggage items in candy colours or subdued tan. Available on Globe-trotter.com; starting from £495

