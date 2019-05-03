Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Light my fire: Dragon Design by Zippo

Unleash the fire within with this sparkling lighter. Sporting a brushed brass finish, it is filled with Zippo lighter fluid and has a windproof design. Available on Zippo.com, $28.95 (around ₹2,010)

Enchanted gem: Melisandre-inspired choker by TatianartCosplay

Now get a replica of Melisandre’s enchanted choker, set with a fiery red ruby. The piece features the signature honeycomb shapes, linked with a brass chain. Available on Etsy.com; $145 onwards

Sharp objects design: Clash de Cartier XL bracelet

Part of a new collection, this bracelet, crafted from 18-carat yellow gold, features corallium rubrum, which is not a reef coral species. It is non-treated and has been sourced sustainably from Sardinia, Italy. Available on Cartier.com; $52,500 (excluding sales tax).

Light source: Underlay II by Paul Matter

This unique light object is the result of a collaboration between designer Kallol Datta and contemporary light design studio Paul Matter. It features a hand-polished cast brass base with a mouth-blown Murano glass tube. Available on info@paulmatter.com; price on request

Red hot: Stretch-crepe jumpsuit by Cushnie

Put together a striking look with this vivid red jumpsuit, which boasts of an off-shoulder top, fitted bodice and flared pants. Available on Modaoperandi.com; $1,795

Crimson glory: MatteTrance lipstick by Pat McGrath Labs

Get a rich red colour with MatteTrance’s Vendetta shade. Richly pigmented and brilliant in texture, the lipstick offers a modern matte finish. The vibrant colour leaves the lips feeling luscious and smooth. Available on Patmcgrath.com; ₹2,800

Bring on the heat: Red Spice by Niana

The Red Priestess is known for her prophetic visions, inspired by fire. You can add that mystical touch to your evening with this full-bodied candle, infused with spicy cinnamon and deep undertones of clove and nutmeg. Available on Niana.co; ₹865