Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Brew master: Moka pots by Araku

This one is for caffeine-loving moms. Designed by Norwegian designers Anderssen & Voll, these Moka Pots will add some Scandinavian flair to your morning coffee. Available on Arakucoffee.in; ₹3,750

Madame Butterfly: CECE Butterfly Embellished Bag by Michael Kors

This pretty bag packs some serious punches with its handy shape, embellishments and functional details. Available in Michael Kors boutiques; ₹42,500

State of grace: Norse Blue Anarkali and Golden Lime Sari by Ekaya

Ekaya’s new Birdsong collection is a mix of Banarasi weaves and sunny colours. These outfits will make a great addition to your mother’s heirloom pieces. Available at Ekaya stores in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad; ₹69,975 for the ‘kurta’, ₹22,575 for the sari

Wrap up: Birds shawl by Janavi

Woven in 100% cashmere, this lightly embellished shawl offers a literal dose of warmth. Gift this to a chic mother who likes travelling. Available at the Janavi flagship store, Delhi; ₹45,000

Time bound: Omega De Ville Trésor

A failsafe pick for watch lovers, this polished timepiece is crafted in 18-carat Sedna Gold (rose gold alloy), lined with diamonds. Available in Omega boutiques; ₹5.6 lakh (approximate sale price)

Rose code: Les Sables Roses by Louis Vuitton

Swap roses for the French luxury house’s new fragrance. Inspired by the scents of the Middle East, the scent is composed of rose, oud and ambergris. Available in Louis Vuitton boutiques; ₹26,000 for 100ml, and ₹40,000 for 200ml

