Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Updated: 17 May 2019, 10:03 AM IST
From a Artesano Flower Art to Montaigne Bag by Dior, here is a list of bizarre objects of desire
Time keeper
The Empress Watch by Chopard
Wear some royalty around your wrist. Made with 18- carat white gold, this timepiece is more than just a watch—it is a striking tribute to imperial Russia.
Available on Chopard.com; price on request
Grill in style
Steel Burning BBQ Table from Danube Home
This BBQ table with a charcoal fire bowl has an Arabic finish and ensures the setting looks as good as the grill will taste.
Available on Danubehome.in; ₹77,999
Haute heels
Maureen mules by Malone Souliers
These mules, in blush pink and shiny gold, are ideal this season, with their sleek pointed-toe style handcrafted in Italy. Available on Mytheresa.com; €455 (around ₹35,820)
Suit up
Spring/Summer 2019 Collection by PN Rao
From ethnic to semi-formals, smart business casuals to wedding wear, there are a host of styles and colours to choose from. Available at PN Rao stores in Bengaluru and Chennai; ₹15,000
Perfect plating
Artesano Flower Art by Villeroy & Boch
With oversized floral patterns, this tableware collection adds a splash of colour to your culinary experiences.
Available at Villeroy & Boch stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru; up to ₹10,000 per piece
Carry on
30 Montaigne Bag by Dior
The new line by Dior, featuring box calf leather bags, is a perfect blend of functionality, style and luxury. Available at the Dior Boutiques at Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai, and DLF Emporio, Delhi; ₹2.45 lakh onwards
Flower power
Spring/Summer 2019 by Pankaj and Nidhi
Florals never go out of style. From life-sized lilies to fresh frangipanis, the patterns and silhouettes from this collection are chic and breezy. Available at Pankaj and Nidhi flagship stores; top, ₹11,500, pants, ₹9,800