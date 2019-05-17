Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Time keeper

The Empress Watch by Chopard

Wear some royalty around your wrist. Made with 18- carat white gold, this timepiece is more than just a watch—it is a striking tribute to imperial Russia.

Available on Chopard.com; price on request

Grill in style

Steel Burning BBQ Table from Danube Home

This BBQ table with a charcoal fire bowl has an Arabic finish and ensures the setting looks as good as the grill will taste.

Available on Danubehome.in; ₹77,999

Haute heels

Maureen mules by Malone Souliers

These mules, in blush pink and shiny gold, are ideal this season, with their sleek pointed-toe style handcrafted in Italy. Available on Mytheresa.com; €455 (around ₹35,820)

Suit up

Spring/Summer 2019 Collection by PN Rao

From ethnic to semi-formals, smart business casuals to wedding wear, there are a host of styles and colours to choose from. Available at PN Rao stores in Bengaluru and Chennai; ₹15,000

Perfect plating

Artesano Flower Art by Villeroy & Boch

With oversized floral patterns, this tableware collection adds a splash of colour to your culinary experiences.

Available at Villeroy & Boch stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru; up to ₹10,000 per piece

Carry on

30 Montaigne Bag by Dior

The new line by Dior, featuring box calf leather bags, is a perfect blend of functionality, style and luxury. Available at the Dior Boutiques at Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai, and DLF Emporio, Delhi; ₹2.45 lakh onwards

Flower power

Spring/Summer 2019 by Pankaj and Nidhi

Florals never go out of style. From life-sized lilies to fresh frangipanis, the patterns and silhouettes from this collection are chic and breezy. Available at Pankaj and Nidhi flagship stores; top, ₹11,500, pants, ₹9,800