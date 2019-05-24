Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2019, 04:21 PM IST
From Blaze wooden fan to Unicorn piggy bank, here is a list of bizarre objects of desire
LIKE THE WIND
Blaze wooden fan by Fanzart
Just in time for summer, this two-blade wooden design gives the ubiquitous ceiling fan an elegant makeover. Available in select stores across the country and Fanzartfans.com; price on request
COORDINATE SYSTEM
Textured jacket, cotton silk tunic and mesh jacquard trousers by Kunal Anil Tanna
The menswear designer’s new collection Resurrection offers versatile separates in cool colours and textures. This all-blue ensemble from the range is failsafe. Available at the Kunal Anil Tanna store, Mumbai; ₹48,500 for the ensemble
BAGGING IT
DS-Shopper by De Sede
Impeccably stitched, this tote bag has ample space for all your belongings, from a laptop to flowers. And it’s chic enough to take everywhere. Available at the De Sede studio, Delhi; ₹1,48,500
STOCK PILE
Unicorn piggy bank by Pop Goes The Art
Give the good old piggy bank a bright update. This wooden piggy bank is an engaging way to get children to start saving or to store loose change. Brownie points for the pretty colours. Available on Kalpane.in; ₹1,500
CALL TIME
OnePlus 7
One of this season’s “it" phones, the new smartphone comes with an advanced display and a 48 MP main camera with ultra-wide angle lens, among other features. The brand is also launching new colour variants soon. Available on Amazon.in; ₹48,999 onwards
TURNING TABLES
Kin coffee table by Ansavv
Make your furniture do triple duty: This coffee table has three parts. Each curvy top—one in natural wood, two smaller ones in black duco finish—can function on its own, or be joined together into a one. Available at the Ansavv flagship store, Delhi; ₹38,000
SKIN THERAPY
Kansa Face Massage Wand by Ohria Ayurveda
Move over jade rollers. Face massagers get a traditional spin with kansa metal, promising softer skin and fewer fine lines. Available on Ohriaayurvedia.com; ₹2,550