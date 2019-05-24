Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

LIKE THE WIND

Blaze wooden fan by Fanzart

Just in time for summer, this two-blade wooden design gives the ubiquitous ceiling fan an elegant makeover. Available in select stores across the country and Fanzartfans.com; price on request

COORDINATE SYSTEM

Textured jacket, cotton silk tunic and mesh jacquard trousers by Kunal Anil Tanna

The menswear designer’s new collection Resurrection offers versatile separates in cool colours and textures. This all-blue ensemble from the range is failsafe. Available at the Kunal Anil Tanna store, Mumbai; ₹48,500 for the ensemble

BAGGING IT

DS-Shopper by De Sede

Impeccably stitched, this tote bag has ample space for all your belongings, from a laptop to flowers. And it’s chic enough to take everywhere. Available at the De Sede studio, Delhi; ₹1,48,500

STOCK PILE

Unicorn piggy bank by Pop Goes The Art

Give the good old piggy bank a bright update. This wooden piggy bank is an engaging way to get children to start saving or to store loose change. Brownie points for the pretty colours. Available on Kalpane.in; ₹1,500

CALL TIME

OnePlus 7

One of this season’s “it" phones, the new smartphone comes with an advanced display and a 48 MP main camera with ultra-wide angle lens, among other features. The brand is also launching new colour variants soon. Available on Amazon.in; ₹48,999 onwards

TURNING TABLES

Kin coffee table by Ansavv

Make your furniture do triple duty: This coffee table has three parts. Each curvy top—one in natural wood, two smaller ones in black duco finish—can function on its own, or be joined together into a one. Available at the Ansavv flagship store, Delhi; ₹38,000

SKIN THERAPY

Kansa Face Massage Wand by Ohria Ayurveda

Move over jade rollers. Face massagers get a traditional spin with kansa metal, promising softer skin and fewer fine lines. Available on Ohriaayurvedia.com; ₹2,550