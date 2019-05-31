Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Cherry pickings

Genes by Lecoanet Hemant’s The Good Catch T-shirts

A new cricket-inspired collection by Lecoanet-Hemant’s new range includes these classic polos in a cherry shade reminiscent of the balls used in the sport. Available on Geneslecoanethemant.com; ₹3,599 for men’s tees and ₹3,499 for women’s tees

Custom made

Monogrammed leather accessories by Brune

As travel partners for the Indian cricket team, accessories brand Brune is offering the set carried by the men in blue for customization. Swap the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) logo for your own monogram. Available on Voganow.com/team-india; ₹53,997 for the set

Footing it

Virat Kohli x Puma Spike 19.1 Gold Collector’s Edition

A collectors’ edition of the dazzling gold-spiked white sneakers that Virat Kohli will be wearing at the World Cup is up for grabs. Available at select Puma stores and on Puma.com; ₹19,999

Book cricket

‘Remarkable Cricket Grounds’ by Brian Levison

From Melbourne to Mumbai, this tome is a tribute to beautiful cricket fields. Levison focuses not only on stadiums, but also schools and community playgrounds where budding players are nurtured. Available on Amazon.in; ₹2,760

Throwing shade

Opium x ASA Extra

Part of the eyewear brand’s collaboration with stylist Anaita Adajania Shroff, this sporty pair is ideal for a day spent enjoying the action on and around the field. Available on Opiumeyewear.com; ₹3,650

Straps and stripes

Cricket Stripe Mrs Thom Mini Bag

Designer Thom Browne reinvents the striped borders of traditional cricket whites on jumpers, cardigans and this chic mini bag. Available on Farfetch.com; $7,642, or around ₹5.3 lakh