Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Jewel bearing: Gold-plated and glass necklace by Loulou de la Falaise

Accessories designer and Yves Saint Laurent’s muse, Falaise was a jewellery connoisseur. Her iconic jewellery label testifies to her fine taste, like this vacation-ready necklace. Coordinated earrings are also available. Available on Netaporter.com; $1,534(around ₹1 lakh)

Gender bender: Bandhgala and trousers by Antar-Agni

Designer Ujjawal Dubey’s new collection focuses on minimalist silhouettes with an androgynous twist. Case in point, this relaxed ensemble in a vivid shade of blue. Available on Antar-agni.com; ₹24,600 for a bandhgala and ₹8,300 for trousers

Well settled: Art Deco Halabala armchair by Atelier Caruso

Handmade in Italy, this armchair combines beechwood with jute, cotton and iron to luxurious effect. The design highlights are the sculptural armrests. Available on Artemest.com; $4,795, plus shipping

Hydro therapy: Glamglow Waterburst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer

Formulated with water from South Korea’s Jeju Island, this souffle-light cream will keep moisture locked in for 72 hours. Available in Sephora stores and Nykaa.com; ₹3,950

Desktop: Neher Planter (Blue) by Isaaka

This ceramic design with a serene marbled pattern by the Bengaluru-based label is a multitasker. Plant a succulent in it, use it as a vase or as a container for stationery and make-up brushes. Available on Isaaka.com; ₹1,399

Surround sound: Muzen Sky Blue Metal Speaker

Channel your inner hipster with a vintage-inspired speaker. Its design may be old-school but this sky- blue number comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a leather case for easy portability. Available on Muzenaudio.com; ₹9,363

Writing aid: Pen De Saint Esteve Sodalite Roller Ball

Not just another pen, this writing instrument owes its good looks to its sodalite natural make. Limited to just 500 pieces. Available on Williampenn.com; ₹1,69,995