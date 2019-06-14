Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Sound wave: Bose SoundLink Micro

Apart from its cheery colours, these speakers have the added advantages of being portable, waterproof and tear-resistant. Available at Bose stores; ₹8,990

Tint screen: Round sunglasses by Giorgio Armani

Everyone needs a pair of sunnies, especially on blazing summer days. Make sure they are eye-catching, like this yellow-tinted number from Giorgio Armani’s SS19 collection. Available at Sunglass Hut stores; ₹24,000

Well timed: Manero Flyback Chronograph by Carl F Bucherer

Elevate your father’s watch collection with this vintage-inspired timepiece that comes with a classic black leather strap and understated rose-gold finishing . Available in Ethos Watch Boutiques; ₹12.98 lakh

Close shave: Essential Body Oudh Post Shave

Gift him some post-shave TLC with this fragrant oil that promises to keep irritation at bay. Bonus: It also works as a beard oil. Available on Beautysource.in; ₹10,030

Freshly brewed: De’Longhi ECP31.21 Pump Espresso Machine

Whether your father likes it black or with creamy froth, this coffee maker has got you covered. Available on Orientelectric.com; ₹19,299

Suit up: Blush Jannat Print Bandi set by Payal Singhal

This silk set from the Mumbai-based designer’s debut menswear collection will make a failsafe addition to your father’s closet. Available on Payalsinghal.com; ₹32,500

Forward racing: Maserati MC12 #33 FIA GT 2004

A scale model is perfect for dads who love fast cars. Choose a legendary design, like this 1:8 scale reproduction of the Maserati MC12 GT1 #33, which the brand designed for its return to racing in 2004. Available on Maseratistore.com; $2,938 (around ₹2 lakh)

Curated by Asmita Bakshi and Sohini Dey.



