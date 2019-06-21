Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Small wonders: Trompe l’œil cape by Stella McCartney Kids

Looking for kidswear as chic as this royal blue cape by British designer Stella McCartney? Head to Melijoe—the multi-designer portal stocks both independent labels and designer creations. Available on Melijoe.com; $193 (around ₹13,430)

Gem therapy: Indus Revival Necklace by Aurus Jewels

Designer Puja Shah creates eclectic India-inspired jewels like this necklace made with lac-filled gold foil. Available on order on Aurusjewels.in; ₹33.46 lakh (subject to gold prices)

Paper power: Fabriano Boutique Bouquet Notebook

This rainbow-hued set of notebooks isn’t just to brighten up your study. Each carries a distinct texture of paper to scribble upon. Available on Fabrianoboutique.in; ₹1,680

Sock talk: Sockaboo Rum and Coke socks

With the classic concoction of rum and Coke rendered in a wacky print, you won’t need a reason to pull up your socks. Just kick back and raise your glass. Available on Sockaboo.com; ₹399.

Carry around: Mug pouffe by Taamaa Store

The mood-lifting raspberry hue isn’t the only good thing about this pouffe. It is crafted from a technical fabric that makes it resistant to wear and spills, while a leather handle ups its travel-friendly quotient. Available on Taamaa.in; ₹6,575.

Crystal forest: Folia lamps by Saint Louis

French designer Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance found inspiration in nature for his new 25-piece crystal collection. These delicate lamps are combined with ash wood in a homage to France’s Moselle Forest. Available at Emery Studio, Delhi; price on request

Eye candy: theBalm Nude Dude Eyeshadow Palette

The packaging may be the first thing you notice, but this 12-shadow palette is more than just cheeky. Highly pigmented shades of nude—this season’s “it" colour—go effortlessly from day to night. Available at Nykaa stores and Nykaa.com; ₹2,999

Curated by Asmita Bakshi and Sohini Dey.