Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Natural heritage

Layered separates from Urvashi Kaur’s Akara collection

The designer’s recent collection is inspired by the ever-evolving patterns of nature and the universe. The multi-textured outfits complement the season. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹5,750 onwards

X-citing times

Skeleton X series by Ulysse Nardin

The distinctive feature of the Ulysse Nardin Skeleton X series is the compact, angular case holding its skeletal three-dimensional heart, a brilliant mechanism of geometry. Available at select retailers across major cities; ₹23.20 lakh for the rose-gold (blue rubber-strap model pictured here)

Cabinet meeting

Ceylon Bar Cabinet by Iqrup + Ritz

This understated art deco inspired cabinet is elevated with a weathered black finish, geometric handles and trimmings to display your dazzling barware. Available on Iqrupandritz.com; ₹1,60,050

Action figure

Alien Print Hoodie by Paul Smith Created in tandem with the Men In Black: International movie, this capsule abounds in playful designs. Like this cotton hoodie speckled with alien figures from the franchise.

Available in Paul Smith stores across India; ₹40,000

Well footed

LuxaDerme Peeling & Exfoliating Foot Mask

It’s your short cut to smooth feet. Infused with botanical extracts and alpha hydroxy acid. A single 90- to 120- minute application helps peel away dead skin and calluses in around 10 days. Available on Nykaa.in; ₹750

Between the sheets

Himeya Life Comfort

Percale Duvet Cover

Crafted from ethically sourced cotton, this “farm-to-home" label’s linens are ideal for summer. The duvet covers also serve as light quilts. Available on HimeyaLife.com; ₹2,799-3,999