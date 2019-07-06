BIG BAG THEORY

Christopher Backpack PM by Louis Vuitton

Ideal for folks who want to carry it all. The backpack is patchworked from the luxury house’s signature Epi leather and Damier Graphite canvas. Available at Louis Vuitton stores; ₹2.66 lakh

SUMMER WEAVES

All Over Sapa Indigo Batik Print Sari and Indigo Corded Silk Blouse by Anavila

Anavila Misra’s chic designs are a click away, thanks to the designer’s new online store. This linen sari—an Anavila signature—and blouse from her Vietnam-inspired Spring/Summer 2019 collection tops our wish list. Available on Anavila.com; ₹32,000 for the sari; ₹7,500 for the blouse

ALL WOUND UP

Curli LED light bulb by BEEM

This swirl of light from designer Samuel Wilkinson’s light bulb brand is a fun— and literal—twist on the object’s conventional design. Available on Conranshop.co.uk; £58, or around ₹5,000 (shipping starts from £30)

FLOWER POWER

Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

The cult beauty label has been using calendula extracts in products since the 1960s. Its new take on the flower is a hydrating water cream that leaves your skin feeling like silk. Available in Kiehl’s stores across India; ₹3,400 for 50ml

AIR BENDER

Dyson’s Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan

This air cooler not only streams a jet of cool air, but also cleans it before doing so. Its innovative design converges air into specific directions for effective cooling. Available on Dyson.in; ₹27,900

TABLE MANNERS

Arboreal Tableware by Ellementry

This botanicals-inspired ceramic range includes cutlery, serveware and containers, all imprinted with leafy patterns. Available in Ellementry stores in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur and on Ellementry.com; ₹550 onwards.

Curated by Sohini Dey and Shubham Ladha.