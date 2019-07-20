Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

PICTURE PERFECT
Sonic Editions’ Photograph Print of Apollo 11’s Moon Landing
Printed in archive quality paper, this memorable portrait of Neil Armstrong is a shortcut to that iconic time in history when we reached for the moon. Available on SonicEditions.com; $199 (around ₹13,630).
LUNAR TIME
Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional
This is a reissue of the original watch that was worn on the moon by Aldrin as a part of Nasa’s 1969 Apollo 11 Mission. Wear a part of history on your wrist, with its classic design and Nasa-approved hand-wound movement. Available on EthosWatches.com; ₹3.78 lakh.
SIGNS OF THE MOON
Luna Tea Plates from Nicobar
Let these hand-painted stoneware plates guide you to your fate, with their astrological depictions of each zodiac sign. These would stand out at any tea party. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹400
MOONLIGHT KINGDOM
Starry Starry Nights earrings by Kohinoor Jewellers
These jewels are inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting, featuring Labradorite gems shaped like moons and sprinkled with sapphires. Available at Kohinoor Jewellers, Agra; price on request
CELESTIAL SCENT
Inventum Moon Scented Candle by Gucci
You might not be able to go to the moon, but this candle and its damask and pink rose notes could spark your imagination. Available on MatchesFashion.com; £291 (around ₹24,000).
MINI MOON
The Original Moon Lamp
This 3D-printed lamp recreates Nasa’s most accurate data map of the moon. Rechargeable and child-friendly, it’s available in different sizes going from a tennis ball to a football. Available on TheOriginalMoonLamp.com; starting from ₹3,425
CIRCLE BACK
Black Sesame Ring Dress by NorBlack NorWhite
What’s a more lunar motif than polka dots? This cotton-knit jersey dress is hand-dyed with circular patterns creating an impression of the night sky. Available on NorBlackNorWhite. com; ₹12,343