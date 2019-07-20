Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

PICTURE PERFECT

Sonic Editions’ Photograph Print of Apollo 11’s Moon Landing

Printed in archive quality paper, this memorable portrait of Neil Armstrong is a shortcut to that iconic time in history when we reached for the moon. Available on SonicEditions.com; $199 (around ₹13,630).

LUNAR TIME

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional

This is a reissue of the original watch that was worn on the moon by Aldrin as a part of Nasa’s 1969 Apollo 11 Mission. Wear a part of history on your wrist, with its classic design and Nasa-approved hand-wound movement. Available on EthosWatches.com; ₹3.78 lakh.

SIGNS OF THE MOON

Luna Tea Plates from Nicobar

Let these hand-painted stoneware plates guide you to your fate, with their astrological depictions of each zodiac sign. These would stand out at any tea party. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹400

MOONLIGHT KINGDOM

Starry Starry Nights earrings by Kohinoor Jewellers

These jewels are inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting, featuring Labradorite gems shaped like moons and sprinkled with sapphires. Available at Kohinoor Jewellers, Agra; price on request

CELESTIAL SCENT

Inventum Moon Scented Candle by Gucci

You might not be able to go to the moon, but this candle and its damask and pink rose notes could spark your imagination. Available on MatchesFashion.com; £291 (around ₹24,000).

MINI MOON

The Original Moon Lamp

This 3D-printed lamp recreates Nasa’s most accurate data map of the moon. Rechargeable and child-friendly, it’s available in different sizes going from a tennis ball to a football. Available on TheOriginalMoonLamp.com; starting from ₹3,425

CIRCLE BACK

Black Sesame Ring Dress by NorBlack NorWhite

What’s a more lunar motif than polka dots? This cotton-knit jersey dress is hand-dyed with circular patterns creating an impression of the night sky. Available on NorBlackNorWhite. com; ₹12,343