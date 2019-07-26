Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

CENTRE PIECE
Cheese platter set by Dinosaur Designs
Handmade by an Australian label, this resin cheese platter’s swirling colours will make it the prettiest element of your table setting. Available on Modaoperandi.com; $485 (around ₹33,400)
DANCING STARS
Lasya by Roma Narsinghani
Known for her sculptural hair accessories, Narsinghani draws from dance forms to create conceptual jewels with geometric shapes and eyes and hands as hero motifs. Available on Romanarsinghani.com; starting from ₹3,500
BACK TO BACK
Contour Chair by Baro
This chair’s minimal mid-century modern design lets your back rest in an ideal, relaxed yet upright posture. It’s crafted from reclaimed teak, natural polish and leather. Available at Baro, Mumbai; ₹60,000
TROUSSEAU TRUNKS
Louis Vuitton’s Hard Sided Collection
For the first time, the French luxury brand will showcase its collection, previously unseen in India, of trunks for to-be-weds. While they are a little ahead of the wedding season, they are sparing no efforts to position themselves firmly in India’s growing wedding economy. Available at Vogue India’s Wedding Show, 2-4 August, Taj Palace hotel, Delhi; prices on request
HIT WRIST
Dover Classic Watch by Daniel Wellington
The Swedish brand’s “it" watch for summer comes in an eggshell white strap and rose gold details. Available at Daniel Wellington stores; ₹10,899
WEARABLE ART
Nike Air Max 270 React Bauhaus
These new sneakers boast ergonomic design and soft cushioning but our favourite part is the colours that recall the Bauhaus art movement. Available at select Nike retailers and Nike.com; ₹12,995
LOCK AND LACQUER
Nykaa Nail Buddy Nail Enamel Holder
As functional as it is bizarre-looking, the nail buddy lets you apply nail polish on the go. It holds the bottle securely and there’s no stress of spillage. Available at Nykaa.com; ₹199