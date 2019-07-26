Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

CENTRE PIECE

Cheese platter set by Dinosaur Designs

Handmade by an Australian label, this resin cheese platter’s swirling colours will make it the prettiest element of your table setting. Available on Modaoperandi.com; $485 (around ₹33,400)

DANCING STARS

Lasya by Roma Narsinghani

Known for her sculptural hair accessories, Narsinghani draws from dance forms to create conceptual jewels with geometric shapes and eyes and hands as hero motifs. Available on Romanarsinghani.com; starting from ₹3,500

BACK TO BACK

Contour Chair by Baro

This chair’s minimal mid-century modern design lets your back rest in an ideal, relaxed yet upright posture. It’s crafted from reclaimed teak, natural polish and leather. Available at Baro, Mumbai; ₹60,000

TROUSSEAU TRUNKS

Louis Vuitton’s Hard Sided Collection

For the first time, the French luxury brand will showcase its collection, previously unseen in India, of trunks for to-be-weds. While they are a little ahead of the wedding season, they are sparing no efforts to position themselves firmly in India’s growing wedding economy. Available at Vogue India’s Wedding Show, 2-4 August, Taj Palace hotel, Delhi; prices on request

HIT WRIST

Dover Classic Watch by Daniel Wellington

The Swedish brand’s “it" watch for summer comes in an eggshell white strap and rose gold details. Available at Daniel Wellington stores; ₹10,899

WEARABLE ART

Nike Air Max 270 React Bauhaus

These new sneakers boast ergonomic design and soft cushioning but our favourite part is the colours that recall the Bauhaus art movement. Available at select Nike retailers and Nike.com; ₹12,995

LOCK AND LACQUER

Nykaa Nail Buddy Nail Enamel Holder

As functional as it is bizarre-looking, the nail buddy lets you apply nail polish on the go. It holds the bottle securely and there’s no stress of spillage. Available at Nykaa.com; ₹199