Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

MUSLIN MATTERS

Handwoven Cotton Jamdani Stole by Weavers Studio

This monochromatic scarf is crafted from Bengal’s Jamdani fabric. With a fine thread count, it’s the perfect accessory for balmy afternoons. Available at Weaversstudio.in; ₹9,000

POLKA PARTY

Hand-block printed long shirt by Indigene

This siyahi dyed shirt features the brand’s unique rai-daana block print and fabric buttons on a relaxed silhouette.

Available at Indigene.com; ₹4,250

MOOD INDIGO

Indigo accessories from 11.11/eleven eleven

Add a Khadi-cool spin to your accessories. This backpack, which is encased in a reclaimed bamboo shell, and pair of shoes are crafted from handwoven cotton and dyed in natural indigo. Available at 11-11.in; ₹22,900 for the backpack and 4,900 for the shoes.

YOU’VE GOT IT COVERED

Handwoven cotton cushion covers by HummingHaus

Featuring geometric patterns and monochromatic colours, these cushion covers can make for a failsafe addition to any living room. Available at Humminghaus.com; ₹1,100

GRAB A SEAT

Yogi folding chair by Sihasn

The Yogi chair, in its orange Naga shawl upholstery, can brighten up any corner of the room, is easily foldable and great for the outdoors. Available at Sihasn.com; ₹18,000

LIFE JACKET

Tilfi Isosceles Beige Handwoven Silk Button-Down Jacket Dress

With a classic silhouette and chevron patterns in pastel colours, this jacket is quite the statement-maker. Available at Tilfi.com; ₹44,000