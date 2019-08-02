Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

MUSLIN MATTERS
Handwoven Cotton Jamdani Stole by Weavers Studio
This monochromatic scarf is crafted from Bengal’s Jamdani fabric. With a fine thread count, it’s the perfect accessory for balmy afternoons. Available at Weaversstudio.in; ₹9,000
POLKA PARTY
Hand-block printed long shirt by Indigene
This siyahi dyed shirt features the brand’s unique rai-daana block print and fabric buttons on a relaxed silhouette.
Available at Indigene.com; ₹4,250
MOOD INDIGO
Indigo accessories from 11.11/eleven eleven
Add a Khadi-cool spin to your accessories. This backpack, which is encased in a reclaimed bamboo shell, and pair of shoes are crafted from handwoven cotton and dyed in natural indigo. Available at 11-11.in; ₹22,900 for the backpack and 4,900 for the shoes.
YOU’VE GOT IT COVERED
Handwoven cotton cushion covers by HummingHaus
Featuring geometric patterns and monochromatic colours, these cushion covers can make for a failsafe addition to any living room. Available at Humminghaus.com; ₹1,100
GRAB A SEAT
Yogi folding chair by Sihasn
The Yogi chair, in its orange Naga shawl upholstery, can brighten up any corner of the room, is easily foldable and great for the outdoors. Available at Sihasn.com; ₹18,000
LIFE JACKET
Tilfi Isosceles Beige Handwoven Silk Button-Down Jacket Dress
With a classic silhouette and chevron patterns in pastel colours, this jacket is quite the statement-maker. Available at Tilfi.com; ₹44,000