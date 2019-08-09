Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Shine On

Ghoomar Earrings by Tsara Jewellery

Handcrafted with cubic zirconia, hydro emeralds, shell pearls and gold filigree work, these classic chandelier earrings make a strong statement. Available at Tsara.in; ₹9,999.

Crystal Toons

Looney Tunes Sylvester and Bugs Bunny figurines by Swarovski

Your childhood heroes reimagined in crystal. These figurines are part of a 19-piece capsule made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Available in Swarovski stores and on Swarovski.com; ₹21,900 for each.

Tied with Love

Rakhi Envelope Set

This nifty Raksha Bandhan handcrafted envelope made of Chanderi and brocade contains all the frills of the ceremony. The rakhi itself is themed on genda phool (marigold). Available at www.puregheedesigns.com; ₹1,250.

Light House

Slumber Party Smart LED Chandelier by White Teak

This minimalist light fixture is full of surprises—like the option to change its hue from a spectrum of 16 million shades. Available at Whiteteak.com; ₹24,950.

Woven Wonder

Corneliani’s Woven Leather Travel Bag

This minimal and chic carry-on has a 3D-textured exterior crafted from intricately woven buffalo leather in Italy. Available at the Corneliani store, Delhi; ₹1.35 lakh.

Cleansing Call

Glow Tonic by Pixi

This toner by London-based beauty brand Pixi, launched recently in India, exfoliates and hydrates with ginseng and aloe vera. Available in Sephora stores and on Sephora.nnnow.com; ₹1,480 for 100ml.

Stripe-Tease

Paul Smith’s Black and ‘Bright Stripe’ Leather Reversible Belt

With two ways to wear it—one flamboyantly striped and the other black and simple—this belt is an ideal accessory for transforming workwear to casualwear. Available at Paul Smith stores; ₹18,500.



