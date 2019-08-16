Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Table Talk

Gulmohar Lane’s Norway Coffee Table Island

This sleek and understated island comprises three circular tables in varying sizes. They are built of hardwood and metal, and for the tabletop finish, you can chose from cinnamon, forest, thunder ash and a multicolour palette. Available at GulmoharLane.com; ₹39,900 onwards

Pull Up Chair

Nyx Lounger from Spin

With its distinctive and minimal Nordic-style industrial design, this lounger will look good in any corner of your home. The double bend in the centre is said to enhance seating comfort. Available on MadeWithSpin.com; ₹21,299

Sneaker Factory

Puma X Masaba Gupta Cali Sneaker

Collaboration queen, designer Masaba Gupta expresses ideas of mental health and identity on the popular Cali sneakers. The kicks have polka dots and hand-drawn caricatures by Gupta. Available at Puma.com; ₹6,999

Born to Rule

Corrugated Ruler by Rubberband

This 25cm-long ruler comes in a stunningly simple design. While the higher ridges represent every 5cm, the lower ones represent 1cm. Available at RubberbandProducts.com; ₹1,400

Hold and Tuck

D’Ascoli’s Zahara Napkins

These napkins are made with handwoven cotton, and embroidered with blue and yellow threadwork in a floral pattern.

The set of four can be used for cocktails and dinner parties. Available on ModaOperandi.com; $310 (around ₹22,100)

Sari Stories

Satya Paul’s Autumn/Winter 2019 Folklure Collection

Stepping out of its mould of digital prints, the brand has launched a limited edition collection of saris inspired by traditional folk art. Madhubani and Kalamkari are reinterpreted with bold colours and delicate embroidery. Available at Satya Paul stores; ₹34,995 onwards