Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Sustainably Shibori: Nimboo’s Chanderi Shibori Scarf

This scarf is made from a handspun blend of Indian Chanderi cotton silk (made from temple flower waste), which gives it volume. It’s also dyed naturally, using pomegranate peel—gentle for your skin and the planet. Available at Nimboo.fr; €120 (around ₹9,500).

Bed Down: Avian’s Zeynep Bed

This bed’s soft curves offset its straight lines, which are made from wood and carbon fibre. Its design allows for ample storage space under the mattress, which can be lifted effortlessly. Available at AvianLifestyle.com; ₹1.8 lakh

Going for Gold: Arvino’s Gold Capricious Earrings and Bulbous Ring-Bracelet

With earthy textures, polished futuristically, the label’s jewellery is handcrafted from brass and plated with 18-carat gold. The unusual designs stand out. Available at Arvino.in; earrings for ₹3,199 and ring-bracelet for ₹2,899.

Hold on to Your Seat: Sar Studio’s Aza Armchair

This modern armchair has a cushioned backrest that is curved just right. The chair’s legs are a contrast in shades of red and natural wood. Available at Sar-Studio.com; starting from ₹29,900.

Let there be Light: Levyltec’s Nanoleaf Light Panels

These LED lighting panels are ideal for creating colour-inspired moods. The triangular panels can be joined together in any shape and mounted on any flat surface. Through its app, you can customize the lighting experience with colours, set schedules or download/share preconceived patterns. An added module can even process light moods based on music. Available at In.NanoLeaf.me; starting from ₹18,750.

Imaginative Lather: The Whiskey River Soap Co.’s Soap For The Creative Type

When regular soap just isn’t working for you, this soap might help you channel your creative juices. While the company claims it smells of marker pens, every handmade bar has a slight variation. Available at WhiskeyRiverSoap.com; $8.95 (around ₹650).

Curated by Shubham Ladha



