Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Eco Worship: Seed Ganesha Idols

Do your bit for the environment this Ganesh Chaturthi with idols made of soil, fertilizer and seeds. The idols are meant to be immersed at home and then planted. Available at The Purple Turtles and Go Native outlets, Bengaluru; starting from ₹800.

Consciously Colourful: Injiri’s Rang Collection

Hail the cooler months with Injiri’s fall/winter collection in lush shades. The lightweight garments have been woven from wool and cashmere in the Bhujodi technique from Kutch, and dyed with Bandhani prints. Available at Injiri.co.in; starting from ₹15,000.

Sneaker Peek: Adidas Originals’ Ozweego Sneakers

Riding the comeback wave, the shoe company has revived its Ozweego 3 style from 1998. Adiprene across the sole and neon colours on a futuristic silhouette make for a snazzy pair. Available at Adidas.co.in; ₹10,999.

Benched Up: The Second Wind’s Headboard Bench

The design studio that upcycles and repurposes found objects has refurbished an old bed headboard into a cosy, vintage-style bench. Available at Thesecondwind.in; ₹25,000.

Safa Story: Design Clinic India’s Safa Stool

Add a splash of colour to your room with this vibrant Rajasthani stool. The Bandhani turban-style cushion is comfortable to sit on and balances sturdily atop a chic metal frame. Available at Designclinicindia.com; ₹7,000.

Dark Desires: FAE’s Beauty Buildable Matte Lipstick

This line of lipsticks from the recently launched home-grown cosmetics brand Free & Equal (FAE) has been formulated specifically for Indian skin tones. It’s vegan, cruelty-, allergen- and paraben-free. Available at Nykaa.com; ₹800.