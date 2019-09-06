Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Minimal Carry-All | Nappa Dori’s ‘Levitate’ Clutch

This leather bag, with an art deco-inspired design and a brass geometric handle, makes a quiet statement. The sleek accessory features Ikat-lined compartments secured by hidden magnets. It comes with an adjustable strap too. Available at NappaDori.com; ₹11,200

Sit Up Straight | Steelcase’s SILQ Chair

Anyone with a sedentary job knows the importance of ergonomic chair design. This chair—made from an enduring polymer—is designed to respond to your natural posture. Its height is adjustable, and it comes in a variety of material combinations. Available at Steelcase stores across India; starting from around ₹70,000

Cleansing Call | Bobbi Brown’s Soothing Cleansing Oil

What’s more important than prepping your skin for make-up? Cleansing it later. Recently reformulated with extracts from the kakui nut, goji berry and white water lily, this face oil effortlessly removes all traces of make-up. Available at Bobbi Brown stores across India and Nykaa.com; ₹3,850 for 200ml

Avo Goodness | Black & Green’s Avocado Oil

There is more to avocado than just spreads and dips. Take, for instance, this avocado oil, containing healthy fats and antioxidants. It has been cold-pressed from Hass avocados, and can be used to dress salads or to moisturize your skin. Available at BlackandGreen.in; starting from ₹949 for 250ml

Scraps of Memory | Lota’s ‘Gola’ shirt

In the true spirit of upcycling, this shirt features 17 pieces of fabric scraps sourced from mass garment manufacturing facilities. Its name, ‘Gola’, evokes childhood memories. Available at ShopLota.com; ₹6,000

Don't Wipe that Smile Off | Vraj: bhoomi’s Set Of 4 Cocktail Napkins

Add some charm to your table decor with these cotton cocktail napkins. Hand-block printed with natural dyes, each napkin has a distinct aesthetic. Available at Vrajbhoomi.in; ₹480