Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Hill Fashion: Yavi’s Spring-Summer 2019 Collection

Known for impressionistic art on indigenous textiles, Yavi’s latest collection is inspired by the landscape and culture of Paro, Bhutan. Separates such as jackets and dresses have been dyed with pigments of discarded flowers and feature the one-thread embroidery technique. Available at Ogaan.com; starting from ₹6,500.

Deep Dive: Carl F Bucherer’s Patravi Scuba Tec Black Manta

With a sturdy titanium frame and rubber straps made of recycled plastic from the oceans, this watch is a treat for divers. It supports the Manta Trust, a UK-based charity that works to conserve the habitat of manta rays. Available at Ethos Watch Boutiques in India; price on request.

Bottom's Up: UncommonGood’s Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses

Made in Pakistan, these set-of-four shot glasses are crafted from pink salt, an ideal touch for your tequila or mezcal shots. The salt is antibacterial and the glasses are lined with plastic for stability. Available at UncommonGoods.com; ₹2,011.

All that Jazz: Whiteteak’s Jazz Night Candle Stand

This candle stand hits the right notes with its stunning design, which emulates the features of brass instruments. Made from electroplated iron, it is perched steadily on a black marble stand. Available at Whiteteak.com; ₹8,950.

Colour me Bold: Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick

Beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan has come up with a new offering—a pigmented lipstick which is not just luscious but also cruelty-free. Available at Nykaa.com; ₹1,995.

Laid Bare: Conscience’s Wedelia and Gall Khaki Bed Linen

Organic cotton is dyed with natural ingredients such as wedelia leaves and gallnuts to make this bed linen. It has been washed with soap nuts coated with natural oils from coconut and neem to give it anti-bacterial properties. Available at ConscienceLine.com; ₹4,390.