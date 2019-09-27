Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

ART ON YOUR SLEEVE | Paul Smith’s ‘Artist Studio’ Shirt

From the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection comes this slim-fit, long-sleeved cotton shirt. The brand’s ideas of self-expression inspire the kaleidoscopic print, depicting the crazy frolic in an artist’s studio. Available at Paul Smith stores in Mumbai and Delhi; price on request.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE | Payal Khandwala’s Handwoven Silk Draped Skirt

Unconventionally crafted from lustrous handwoven silk, this skirt’s silhouette plays with proportions. Available at Payal Khandwala stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru; price on request.

KEEP IT COOL | Ellementry’s Terracotta Water Bottle

This water bottle takes the indigenous Indian design of the earthen water pot or matki—which keeps water cool naturally—and updates it in a lighter and mobile form with minimal, ribbed accents around it. A wooden sphere acts as a simple stopper. Available at Ellementry.com; ₹790.

SHELF LIFE | Casa Exotique’s wildlife-themed shelves

Bleached plywood is carved to make this range of animal-shaped shelves. Available in animal shapes such as dogs, sheep, deer and horses, the shelves can be customized in terms of colour and finish. Available at Casa Exotique, Gurugram; price on request.

COSY UP | Danube Home’s Armchair

Simply designed, with a charming floral print, this is an English country-style armchair. Make it snug with throws or pillows in shades of the printed flowers. Available at Danube Home, Hyderabad; ₹36,825.

LIP SERVICE | Enn’s Closet’s ‘Pucker’ Lip Mask

If you thought hyaluronic acid was only good for your skin, this lip mask will change your mind. Consisting of honey, shea butter and jojoba oil, it hydrates dried or chapped lips overnight.

Available at Ennscloset.com; ₹900.