Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
From a porcelain diya to a minimalist sofa set that can be a flexible workplace, here’s this week’s list of covetable objects
From a porcelain diya to a minimalist sofa set that can be a flexible workplace, here's this week's list of covetable objects
Ball game: Lamp by Fendi Casa
This lamp uses classic design elements, such as rounded construction and spherical lampshades, in a stunning combination. The Opal glass spheres give the shades a stone-like effect.
Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request
In festive spirits: Ganesha Diya by Lladró
Light a lamp on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This one is crafted finely from porcelain and has a gold-lustre centre.
Available at Lladro.com; ₹17,000
(Don't) make a statement: Hush Tones Mask by The World Of GAYA
The new must-have fashion accessory gets a cheeky update. Don’t worry if you can’t wear your favourite shade of lipstick. This beaded one will always look bright.
Available at TheWorldOfGAYA.com; ₹1,900
Woven dreams: Sari by Injiri
Independent textile label Injiri recently debuted its sari line, crafted from mulberry silk, jamdani and bandhani textiles. This deep green one is an understated choice for the forthcoming festive season.
Available at Injiri.co.in; price on request
Work comfortably: Floater by COR Lab
This minimalist sofa set, configurable to your requirements, comes with wooden modules with power sockets that can become a flexible workplace.
Available at Plüsch stores across India; starting from ₹6.5 lakh
Curated by Shubham Ladha
