Home >Lounge >Features >Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
Compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire for this week.

Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

From a porcelain diya to a minimalist sofa set that can be a flexible workplace, here’s this week’s list of covetable objects

Ball game: Lamp by Fendi Casa

This lamp uses classic design elements, such as rounded construction and spherical lampshades, in a stunning combination. The Opal glass spheres give the shades a stone-like effect.

Available at Seetu Kohli Home, Delhi; price on request

In festive spirits: Ganesha Diya by Lladró

Light a lamp on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This one is crafted finely from porcelain and has a gold-lustre centre.

Available at Lladro.com; 17,000

(Don't) make a statement: Hush Tones Mask by The World Of GAYA

The new must-have fashion accessory gets a cheeky update. Don’t worry if you can’t wear your favourite shade of lipstick. This beaded one will always look bright.

Available at TheWorldOfGAYA.com; 1,900

Woven dreams: Sari by Injiri

Independent textile label Injiri recently debuted its sari line, crafted from mulberry silk, jamdani and bandhani textiles. This deep green one is an understated choice for the forthcoming festive season.

Available at Injiri.co.in; price on request

Work comfortably: Floater by COR Lab

This minimalist sofa set, configurable to your requirements, comes with wooden modules with power sockets that can become a flexible workplace.

Available at Plüsch stores across India; starting from 6.5 lakh

Curated by Shubham Ladha

